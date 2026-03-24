Magma Aviation has appointed Paul Hoatson as Director of Commercial & Network Planning, marking a step in the company’s expansion and strategic development.

Hoatson previously served as Head of Network Planning & Alliances, where he played a key role in shaping the company’s network strategy, route development and partnerships. In his new role, the company said there will be a stronger focus on aligning commercial objectives with network planning.

“I am delighted to take on this expanded responsibility at Magma Aviation. Network and fleet expansion will remain my main focus as we aim to create stronger opportunities to support our customers, develop new markets by bringing commercial and marketing strategy and network planning closer together,” Hoatson said.

Magma Aviation said the expanded role will strengthen its global market position and improve service across its network.

Peter Kerins, CEO, said Hoatson has shown a strong understanding of the company’s network, customers and markets since joining eight years ago. He added that the appointment will strengthen the leadership structure and ensure closer alignment between commercial direction and operational strategy.

Hoatson has more than 20 years of industry experience, including in operational planning, airline partnerships and market dynamics. The company said his leadership will support its long-term expansion plans and position it in the international air cargo market.