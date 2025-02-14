Magma Aviation strengthened its global presence in 2024 through strategic expansions and partnerships. The company's new global headquarters in Dublin enables it to develop better relationships with leasing companies. This strategic location is crucial, as approximately 50% of the world's aircraft are leased from Ireland.

"Approximately 50% of the world's aircraft are leased from Ireland. To grow the company's network, it is essential to strengthen our position here," explained Peter Kerins, CEO of Magma Aviation.

Magma Aviation also expanded its commercial presence in the East by opening an office in Dubai. This move allows the company to focus on expanding its presence in Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and China.

As Magma Aviation approaches its 15th anniversary, Kerins reflected on the company's growth. "Given Magma Aviation's growth over the years, I believe our most valuable asset has always been our people. Now, with the strength of Avia Solutions Group behind Magma Aviation, the future looks very promising."

In 2024, the air cargo industry experienced a significant surge, with demand rising 11.3% from 2023, achieving unprecedented volumes. Meanwhile, cargo capacity grew 7.4% year-over-year, driven by a 9.6% increase in international operations. The company aims to secure multiple aircraft and expand its fleet by Q3/Q4 2025.

Magma Aviation's expanded global presence and strategic partnerships position the company for continued growth and success in the global air cargo market. With its enhanced capabilities and network, Magma Aviation is poised to meet the evolving demands of its customers and stay ahead in the competitive air cargo industry.