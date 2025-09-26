Magma Aviation has announced the addition of a new B747 freighter aircraft to its fleet in the final quarter of 2025, highlighting the company’s continued expansion and long-term growth ambitions, according to an official release from Magma Aviation.

“With a new B747F aircraft added to our fleet, this increases our overall capacity. It will give us the ability not only to service current clients, but also allow us to fly new routes and expand services that clients are looking for,” says Peter Kerins, CEO of Magma Aviation.

Magma Aviation has reaffirmed its strong ambition to significantly expand its fleet in the coming years, emphasising that the latest aircraft acquisition forms a key part of its long-term growth strategy.

“Our network performance in general is exceptionally high, and with the addition of this aircraft, it will allow us to offer more services to customers with absolute confidence in our service delivery,” adds Kerins.

Magma Aviation has experienced consistent growth over the past few years, with its global expansion evident in the addition of new routes, a global team, and the expansion of both its narrow-body and wide-body fleets.

The introduction of new-generation freighter aircraft has brought greater energy and operational efficiency to the market, yet the B747F continues to stand out as one of the most formidable aircraft in the air cargo industry. With a capacity of over 100 tonnes per flight, it provides Magma with a significant advantage in transporting a wide range of sensitive and specialised cargo.

“In the past, we have successfully transported outsized and specialised cargo loads, anything from mining equipment to full-size helicopters, boats, and more. With a new B747F aircraft in our fleet, this gives our team a great advantage to diversify the products we offer,” says Kerins.

The company’s growth plans extend beyond 2026, with a vision to triple its fleet size by 2030 through a strategic mix of wide-body aircraft, including the B777F and B747F.

Magma can meet unique demands quickly without straining existing fleet resources. Global clients will have more flexibility in scheduling and will have easier access to markets that were previously underserved. At the same time, blue-chip companies from industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, and technology, which often move high-volume cargo, would benefit from improved supply chain resilience, the release added.

“Magma’s operations team is the best in the business. All standard operating procedures and service level agreements are in place. Additionally, all route planning, handling arrangements, and ULD provision are set, and with the use of our own bespoke planning system, we have planned every step of the introduction meticulously,” says Kerins when asked how the team prepared internally for the introduction of the new aircraft and how it will impact day-to-day operations.