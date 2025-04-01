Magma Aviation has announced a partnership with Unilode Aviation Solutions.

"Unilode will ensure Magma Aviation’s day-to-day unit load device (ULD) needs are supported throughout its global network," says an official release from Magma. "This partnership also includes Unilode’s comprehensive digital service, track and trace coverage, maintenance and repair services, complete operational management planning, and oversight for each of the cargo solutions company’s 3,500 ULD needs."

Peter Kerins, Chief Executive Officer, Magma Aviation says: "As we embark on our new partnership with Unilode Aviation Solutions, we are confident that it will propel our growth. By transitioning to Unilode, we will not only have access to the world's largest ULD fleet, but we will also benefit from improved ULD visibility through Unilode’s innovative digital management systems.

"This agreement is not just about numbers and resources, it is about building on our operational efficiencies to further enhance our services. With Unilode's support, we can streamline our processes, optimise our logistics, and continue to be proud of the flexible and comprehensive services we deliver to our customers."

Ross Marino, Chief Executive Officer, Unilode adds: "We are proud and delighted to welcome Magma Aviation to Unilode. Our partnership for full ULD management will support Magma’s exciting growth journey. We are well-positioned to support Magma’s daily operations with our groundbreaking digital services.

"Our commitment to innovation, combined with the world’s most extensive tag and reader network—complemented by in-house developments like the eULD app and customer portal—ensures Magma benefits from the most advanced technology of its kind."