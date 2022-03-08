Scottish cargo handling company John Menzies plc, which has been acquired by Kuwait-based National Aviation Services (NAS) and Agility, today reported a 27 percent increase in 2021 revenue to $1.35 billion on robust air cargo business, returning flight volumes, management actions to control costs and government support.

The annual cargo volume increased 42 percent to 1.7 million tonnes in 2021 from 1.2 million tonnes. Underlying operating profit of $76 million reversed the $24 million loss in 2020, " according to an official statement. The company raised equity of $30 million in May 2021 to fund business development and M&A pipeline, and reduce leverage. "Strong cash flow resulted in substantial cash and undrawn banking facilities with available liquidity of $225 million. Net borrowings, including lease liabilities, totalled $499 million. Net debt was $267 million, 2.7 times underlying operating profit before depreciation and amortisation."

Menzies growth strategy

Long-term margin opportunity enhanced by structural cost savings, entry into higher margin emerging markets and enhanced product mixSignificant air cargo growth from greater global reach and continued commercial successRecord Air Menzies International (AMI) freight forwarding revenue and profitsNew aviation services markets established in Pakistan and IraqSuccessful entry into new emerging aviation markets with expansion into China, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala; andAcceleration of commercial win momentum based on net wins contributing $112 million incremental annual revenue, highlighted by the Avianca cargo win at Miami, outsourcing ground services with Qantas across Australia, and renewals with easyJet at 23 airports in Europe.

Philipp Joeinig, Chairman and Chief Executive, John Menzies plc.

"I am delighted to report a strong set of results for 2021, despite the continuing impact of Covid on aviation activity levels, '' says Philipp Joeinig, Chairman and Chief Executive, John Menzies plc. "The rebalancing of our business as a major aviation logistics player continues at pace. We have seen significant growth in our air cargo business by winning contracts and widening the global reach of our network, while our fuel and ground services businesses go from strength to strength. The reshaped business is emerging strongly from Covid and our opportunity for growth is significant. "Our future growth will be driven by continued recovery in volumes, growth in the global aviation market, further commercial gains and the successful conversion of our exciting business development pipeline. As a result of significant management action to reduce costs, we expect that this growth will be achieved while delivering structurally higher margins."