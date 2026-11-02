Menzies Aviation has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its MORSE Safety Management System (SMS) to improve the quality, accuracy and consistency of safety reporting and investigations across its global operations.

The new AI Assist feature helps employees prepare reports and investigations by making them more accurate and concise. An AI-powered quality review also checks incident reports for completeness and accuracy and suggests improvements where needed. Human oversight will remain central to all safety-critical decisions.

The technology aims to improve the quality of safety data, supporting better-informed decisions and safer, more reliable operations for airline customers, airports, passengers and employees.

MORSE is Menzies' digital Safety Management System, which brings incident and hazard reporting, investigations and safety data together on one platform. It is used across the company's global operations and provides teams with real-time visibility of safety and security risks.

In 2025, Menzies teams identified 46,950 hazards globally, a 29% increase compared with the previous year. The company said this reflected its focus on proactive reporting and risk management.

So far in 2026, more than 6,800 potential disruptions have been prevented through hazard reporting. These include identifying an aircraft tyre defect in Romania before it could affect operations and detecting undeclared dangerous goods in Uganda before loading.

Menzies plans to explore further AI capabilities to identify patterns and contributing factors behind incidents. This could help teams identify emerging risks earlier and take preventive action across its operations.

Yogesh Parekh, Chief Safety and Training Officer at Menzies Aviation, said AI was helping employees produce clearer and more consistent reports and investigations, providing better information for safety and security decisions.

He added that technology would not replace employees' expertise and judgement but could support better-informed decisions and help the company understand emerging risks.

The new capabilities are being highlighted as part of MORSE Week, Menzies' twice-yearly programme focused on learning, collaboration and activities to strengthen its safety culture.

MORSE stands for Menzies Operating Responsibly, Safely and Effectively and is used across the company's operations at 347 airports in 65 countries.