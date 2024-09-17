Menzies Aviation, a leading service partner for global airports and airlines, has opened its new cargo facility at Maputo International Airport (MPM) in Mozambique.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology, the new cargo warehouse allows Menzies to deliver high-quality, efficient, and secure services to airlines, including launch partners Airlink and Qatar Airways, according to an official release from Menzies Aviation.



“We’re thrilled to cut the ribbon on our new cargo warehouse in Mozambique. This cutting-edge facility will allow us to provide best-in-class services to our airline customers while supporting East Africa’s air cargo sector. This represents the next exciting step in Menzies’ cargo expansion strategy, which has seen us expand our footprint right across the globe,” says AlAnood AlSuwaidi, Senior Vice President Cargo (MEAA), Menzies Aviation.



Menzies Aviation has been active at Maputo International Airport since 2018, initially operating as National Aviation Services until 2022. In 2019, Menzies expanded its offerings to include comprehensive meet and assist and ground handling services at Mozambique’s busiest airport, the release added.

