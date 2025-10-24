Menzies Aviation, a leading service partner to airports and airlines worldwide, has signed a strategic agreement with TAAG Angola Airlines and Sociedade Gestora de Aeroportos (SGA) to establish Menzies Aviation Angola, Lda.

This new partnership strengthens the delivery of world-class ground handling, cargo, and airport services nationwide, driving operational excellence and innovation across Angola’s aviation ecosystem, and strengthening Menzies’ presence in Africa. It also marks a significant milestone in the country’s air transport infrastructure by supporting the launch and operational growth of the new Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN) in Luanda.

Charles Wyley, Executive Vice President, MEAA, Menzies Aviation, says: “By uniting Menzies’ global expertise with TAAG’s national significance and SGA’s local leadership, Menzies Aviation Angola is well-positioned to deliver world-class safety, service, and innovation while supporting the economic ambitions of Angola. We are proud to deepen our partnership in Angola and contribute to a new era of aviation services across the country.”

Menzies Aviation, operating at more than 350 airports across 65 countries, is known for its high standards in safety, service quality, and operational efficiency. TAAG Angola Airlines joins as a shareholder, underlining its long-term commitment to sustainable aviation growth, while Sociedade Gestora de Aeroportos (SGA), which manages Angola’s airport network, contributes essential infrastructure support and local expertise.

Operating as Menzies Aviation Angola, Lda, the company will position Angola as a leading air hub in Africa, offering reliable and efficient services to airlines, passengers, and cargo operators, while creating long-term value for the national economy.

“TAAG’s entry as a shareholder in Menzies Aviation Angola reflects our strategic vision for the future of aviation in Angola. By combining Menzies’ global operational excellence with TAAG’s deep understanding of the domestic and regional market, we are investing in growth and strengthening Angola’s role as a key aviation gateway in Africa,” says Clóvis Rosa, Chairman of TAAG Angola Airlines.

Building on the joint venture formed with SGA in 2023, the agreement advances Menzies’ growth ambitions in Angola by strengthening operational capabilities and supporting the country’s expanding aviation market. It also highlights the shareholders’ commitment to collaborate with the Government of Angola and key industry partners to drive a modern, competitive, and sustainable aviation ecosystem.