Menzies Aviation-Siginon Aviation, a partnership providing cargo handling services in Kenya, announced that it has been awarded the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) accreditation for its recently expanded facility in Nairobi, Kenya.

This marks the seventh Menzies Aviation location to be awarded the prestigious certification, and its first in the Middle East, Africa and Asia (MEAA), according to the press release from Menzies Aviation.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) joins Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL), London Heathrow (LHR) and Budapest (BUD) and Amsterdam (AMS) airports, now all IATA CEIV Pharma accredited, says the release.

Charles Wyley, EVP Middle East, Africa and Asia, Menzies Aviation, says: “We’re immensely proud that our expanded warehouse at NBO has become the first cargo facility in the MEAA region to receive IATA’s coveted CEIV Pharma accreditation. NBO joins a growing list of Menzies cargo locations which have now been awarded this sought-after recognition.”

The accreditation follows a significant investment in the cargo facilities at NBO. The 21,000 sqm cargo facility has undergone expansion growing from 15,000 sqm. This includes increased cold room space from 90 to 250 aircraft pallet positions alongside new docking stations for refrigerated trucks, increasing Menzies’ capacity to transport medical and pharmaceutical products. A new yard area has also been completed to improve traffic flow management, while additional security cameras and lighting have been installed in a move to enhance security, the release added.