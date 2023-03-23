Messe Muenchen India announced that air cargo India 2024 will open its doors once again to the air freight fraternity at the new venue, Jio World Convention Center, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai from February 14 to 16.

“By leveraging the platform's inherent strengths of enabling networking, collaborations, knowledge exchange, sharing, and celebrating successes, this edition will once again unlock opportunities for the global air cargo community,” reads the release.

Currently, the air cargo business in India is considered to be one of the most competitive and fastest-growing segments. Research & Markets estimates that by 2028 India's air freight market will reach $17.22 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.65 percent. Bolstered by a strategic focus on infrastructure development of airports, logistics parks, and road connectivity projects across the country, combined with the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme covering 15 manufacturing sectors, India will witness surging volumes of air cargo operations across the country.

Expectations from air cargo India 2024

The 2022 edition saw more than 75 participating brands, 550 delegates, and 4300+ visitors from over 38 countries. The conferences at air cargo India delve deeper into the most pressing industry trends, policy changes, and sector-specific emerging opportunities for the Indian and global air cargo community. The STAT Times Awards Night is another key attraction that celebrates success stories of leadership through innovation.

Some key players that will take part in air cargo India 2024 are Qatar Airways Cargo, Turkish Cargo, Adani Airports, Cargo Service Center, GMR Airports, Kale Logistics Solutions and Skyways Group. Companies like Emirates Sky Cargo, Brussels Airport, Frankfurt Airport and National Airlines have also supported the event at great length.

One of the key participants, Manoj Singh, Senior Vice President & Head – Cargo, Mumbai International Airport Limited, says, “I am glad to be a part of the Advisory Board of air cargo India 2024. I consider this a great opportunity to provide my insights on key developments and recommendations for the industry’s growth. Together with our key air cargo partners, the Mumbai Air Cargo community extends our expertise and knowledge for the promotion of air cargo India 2024. Once again, I extend my best wishes and look forward to working closely with Messe Muenchen India.”

Active industry support

Regarding the significant value addition of this platform, Yashpal Sharma, MD, Skyways Group, says, “air cargo India is a comprehensive platform that includes stakeholders from across the globe. The exhibition gives them an opportunity to exchange knowledge, collaborate and co-create business synergies as well as build some new valuable affiliations.”

On behalf of the organizing team, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, says, “India’s air cargo sector has successfully achieved economies of scale in recent years, resulting in expanding volumes and low-cost innovation for domestic and international players. air cargo India has emerged as an important destination for the Indian and global air cargo community to come together, showcase their innovations, explore opportunities, and network for shared success. We are excited to unveil the tenth edition of this trade fair and conference next year in Mumbai, and we invite vibrant participation from this industry to leverage increasing opportunities in India’s trade relations with the world.”