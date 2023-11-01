SkyCell, the Swiss-based technology company transforming the pharmaceutical supply chain, has completed a $57 million (CHF50 million) financing round with Catalyst, M&G Investments’ $6 billion purpose-led private assets strategy.

Catalyst invests in innovative, privately-owned global businesses addressing some of the world’s biggest environmental and social challenges, says a release from SkyCell.

The investment will be used to expand SkyCell’s global footprint following a sustained period of growth for the business with compound growth of more than 55 percent over the last three years, the release added.

"The company is further scaling up the availability of its containers through the increase in production and expansion of its global service centre network to serve its customers within 24 hours’ notice at their global manufacturing hubs. SkyCell is helping pharma companies move away from throwaway solutions as the industry is transitioning to a CO2 neutral pharma supply chain. As of today, the company transports more than $1.5 billion of pharma goods per month delivering hundreds of million doses of vaccines, cancer treatments, diabetes care and diagnostic solutions to patients around the world."