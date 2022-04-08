Morgan Cargo Limited South Africa and Morgan Cargo Kenya have joined AFKLMP Cargo's SAF programme.

Morgan Cargo is the first South African forwarder to join the AFKLMP sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) programme — again another major accomplishment, says AFKLMP Cargo's LinkedIn post.

Morgan Cargo is South Africa's largest perishable freight forwarding agent, providing a comprehensive range of logistical services to a diverse variety of international clients.

Morgan Cargo, founded in 1993 by Jan Morgan (chairman) and Schalk Bruwer (CEO), now employs over 500 people throughout South Africa, providing multi-modal transport logistics based on sound operating principles, an outstanding reputation, significant experience, and quality service.

Morgan Cargo's headquarters are in Johannesburg, South Africa, with local offices in Cape Town, Gqeberha, and Durban, as well as a developing network of offices in Kenya, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.