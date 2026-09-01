The airline currently operates nine Boeing 767-300F and one Boeing 757-200F freighter aircraft. It said the GSA partnerships will support the continued expansion of its international cargo network and commercial presence across key global markets.

My Freighter is seeking established cargo sales and logistics companies with strong local market knowledge, extensive freight-forwarding networks and proven experience in airline cargo sales and business development.

The first stage of the tender will involve pre-qualification. Interested companies are required to submit a company presentation covering their profile and organisational structure, market coverage and local presence, experience in airline cargo sales and GSA representation, and existing freight forwarder and key-account networks.

Applicants will also need to provide a local market analysis and assessment of market potential, along with their proposed commercial and sales strategy, business development plan, sales team structure and capabilities, and operational and customer-service concept. Selected candidates will move to the next stage of the tender process.

Through the partnerships, My Freighter aims to develop cargo flows between Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe while creating new opportunities for freight forwarders and cargo customers in these markets.

The airline said it is particularly interested in partners that can demonstrate a strong sales network, a proactive business development approach and the ability to generate sustainable cargo volumes.

The GSA tender comes as My Freighter continues to expand its international network. The carrier announced plans in July to launch daily cargo flights from Liège Airport from August, strengthening connections between Europe and Central Asia. The service was planned to connect with markets including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

My Freighter has also expanded its network through interline agreements with Air Canada Cargo and Singapore Airlines Cargo. The agreements were aimed at providing customers with wider network access and greater routing flexibility between Central Asia and markets across North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The airline has also expanded its commercial partnership with ECS Group to strengthen cargo connectivity between Europe and Central Asia through gateways including Liège, Maastricht, Basel, Tallinn and Paris CDG, with Tashkent as the central hub.

My Freighter Airlines has invited qualified and experienced General Sales Agents (GSAs) to participate in tenders for representation across key Asian and African markets, including South Korea, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Singapore, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda.