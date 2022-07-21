Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), the world's largest regional aircraft leasing company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to place the first two E190F passenger-to-freighter conversions with Nairobi, Kenya-based Astral Aviation.

"In May 2022, NAC and Embraer reached an agreement in principle to take up to 10 conversion slots for E190F/E195F with first deliveries starting in 2024. The aircraft for conversion will come from NAC's existing E190/E195 fleet," says an announcement from NAC.

"We are honoured to be the launch operator of the Embraer 190F, which will be based in Astral's Nairobi hub," says Sanjeev Gadhia, Founder & CEO Astral Aviation. "It will operate on a combination of scheduled and charter flights on our intra-African network. The E-Jets are well known for their efficiency, flexibility and sustainability. We are confident that the E-Jet freighter platform will be a game-changing addition to our growing fleet. We are grateful to NAC and Embraer for choosing Astral to be the launch operator of the E-Jet Freighter."

Norman C.T. Liu, President & CEO, NAC, adds: "As a launch lessor for the E-Jet freighter conversion programme, we are pleased to have executed a MoU to place two E190F aircraft with Astral Aviation, a leading cargo carrier servicing Africa. NAC aims to remain the leader in regional aviation and expand into larger narrow body aircraft, while building our full life cycle asset management capabilities."

Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support, says: "The response to Embraer's P2F programme, which was launched only in March of this year, has been incredible. NAC has already placed their first two aircraft, and it's great to welcome yet another operator to our E-Jet family."