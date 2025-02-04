Network Airline Management (NAM) continues to strengthen and expand its fleet of aircraft by adding a B747-400F production freighter.

"The additional nose-loading aircraft, registered as TF-AKG, joined NAM’s fleet at the end of last year by arriving at our home base in Liege and entering service on December 14, 2024," says an official release.

Jonathan Clark, CEO, Network Aviation Group says: “Adding another B747 nose door aircraft to our fleet is a step in the right direction to becoming an all-production freighter fleet. This latest addition is an ex-China Airlines Cargo freighter which has already begun delivering world-class cargo services. Renowned for its exceptional range, payload capacity, and reliability, the Boeing 747 is the ultimate workhorse for global air cargo operations.”

As of January 2025, the NAM fleet includes three B747 production freighter, nose door aircraft and a B747-400BDSF converted freighter aircraft.