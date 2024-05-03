Network Airline Management (NAM) has extended its long-term partnership with Air Atlanta Icelandic (AAI) by adding two further B747-400F production freighter aircraft to its fleet.

The two new aircraft will join NAM’s fleet entering service in the latter part of Q3, into the start of Q4 of 2024, respectively, according to the press release from NAM.

The NAM freighter fleet will exclusively operate four B747F nose door aircraft, with the retirement of the last remaining B747-400BDSF converted freighter later this year.

Jonathan Clark, CEO, Network Aviation Group, says: “Operating a fleet of B747 nose door aircraft with their higher payload and nose door loading capability fits perfectly with NAM’s flexible business model, providing the ideal platform to carry heavy outsize cargo for NAM’s scheduled flight program and worldwide charter availability.”

Andy Leslie, Group Chairman, Network Aviation Group adds: “The additional aircraft confirms our commitment to work hand in hand with AAI in anticipation of our future transition to B777F aircraft.”

Baldvin M. Hermannsson, CEO, Air Atlanta Icelandic adds: “We are happy to further cement our long-standing relationship with Network Airline Management. The performance and professionalism of Network throughout the years makes us confident that the operation will be successful in the years to come.”