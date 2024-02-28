Network Airline Management (NAM) and TAAG Angola Airlines renewed their long-term freighter aircraft contract, sealing their ongoing partnership for the foreseeable future.

Resuming its regular weekly scheduled service from Liege, Belgium to the capital of Angola, Luanda, NAM provides a Boeing 747-400F aircraft with nose door capability offering up to 120 tonnes of cargo capacity, says an official release. "The weekly freighter will operate every Friday directly to the newly opened Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport located near Luanda.

“We are delighted to have renewed this contract with TAAG once again, resuming our partnership with TAAG Angola Airlines," says Andy Walters, Commercial Director, NAM. "Network Airline Management has a long-established track record of offering our customers the most cost-effective solutions and this service is no exception. We provide the capacity to carry heavy and oversized cargo on our main deck freighter aircraft as well as pieces up to 20 metres in length via the aircraft’s nose door.”

NAM operates a fleet of B747F aircraft and handles over 150,000 tonnes of cargo annually. TAAG Angola Airlines' network includes 12 domestic as well as 13 international destinations, the release added.