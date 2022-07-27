Network Airline Management has transported a shipment for the World Rally Championship (WRC) from Kenya's Nairobi to Liege in Belgium, using its managed fleet of B747F.

The flights were loaded with several Hyundai and Ford rally cars, tools, spares, and support equipment.

Peter Njambi, Manager of Cargo Sales and Customer Service, in Network's Nairobi office, oversaw the rally cars' departure from Nairobi, said, "The cars must have traversed some difficult landscapes as they are largely unrecognisable compared to when they originally flew in from Europe. Altogether, we moved 34 tonnes of rally cars and accessories, which is 7 tonnes more than last year. This type of load demands proper planning and coordination from our teams, considering the urgency and sensitivity of this high-profile cargo. Our teams had to ensure the timings of the cars' delivery were on point to allow them to be ready for the next rally event in Estonia. We look forward to handling more WRC cars in 2023 and hope the drivers enjoyed their time in Kenya, even if the cars did not."

The Kenyan Safari Rally is dubbed the 'world's toughest rally' and is considered one of the top events for drivers around the world due to its 'wild' setting and rugged terrain.

