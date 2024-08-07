Network Airline Services (NAS), the global GSA company of Network Aviation Group (NAG), has signed an agreement with Kenyan carrier Safe Air to provide cargo sales and marketing for the carrier in the UAE and Oman.

Safe Air operates regular cargo services between Nairobi and Juba in South Sudan, and Mogadishu in Somalia. Recently, it has also launched a weekly service to Port Sudan and Djibouti. Established in 2007, the company offers both passenger and cargo flights across Africa and the Middle East from its base in Nairobi, Kenya, according to an official release by Network Aviation Group.



“The companies have jointly operated charter flights across East Africa and the Horn of Africa supporting humanitarian efforts in Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen. Network has offices in Dubai and Muscat, and will also support Safe globally from the companies’ offices in Europe and USA.”

