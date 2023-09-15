Network Aviation Group has appointed Jonathan Clark as the new Chief Executive Officer w.e.f January 8, 2024.

“Jonathan comes with over 35 years of experience in the air cargo industry having worked previously for Lufthansa Cargo, Qatar Airways, DB Schenker and Cargolux, and is currently the CEO of Air Menzies International,” says the official release.

Andrew Leslie, Chairman, Network Aviation Group says: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan as our new Chief Executive after an extensive, global search process. Jonathan is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a diverse background of experiences and an excellent track record of delivery in the air cargo industry.

“He has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience in both developed and developing markets. The board looks forward to Jonathan realising the full potential of Network Aviation Group as a winning business which delivers long term growth and value for all its stakeholders.”

Clark adds: “I am delighted to take on my new role leading the Network Aviation Group, an organisation that I have watched grow over the years into a quality-driven, customer-oriented and much respected airfreight partner. With the recent addition of the fourth B747 freighter to the managed fleet, the times ahead are very exciting.”