Network Aviation Group has announced it will launch a weekly B747F service to Johannesburg (JNB).

In a LinkedIn post, the company said that a weekly B747F service from Liège to Johannesburg will commence on 5 October 2025, operating on Sundays (Day 7), with a scheduled Estimated Time of Departure (ETD) at 06:00 hrs and Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) at 17:00 hrs.

Headquartered in Crawley, United Kingdom, the carrier operates a fleet of four Boeing 747-400 freighters, according to data from Planespotters.net.

The company specialises in two core divisions, selling cargo capacity on behalf of airlines, and managing a fleet of freighter aircraft operating on scheduled routes and charter services worldwide.

The GSSA division includes Network Airline Services, Network Cargo Management, and ANA Aviation Services, offering customised solutions to help many of the world’s leading airlines maximise their air cargo revenue and expand market share. The company notes on LinkedIn that it has 43 offices worldwide, handles approximately 100,000 tonnes of cargo per year, and provides airlines with GSSA representation across regions, nations, and globally.