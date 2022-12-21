Normalising market in sight: Lufthansa Cargo
Lufthansa Cargo positive about fundamental trends such as digitalisation and sustainability
Lufthansa Cargo is optimistic about 2023, and is positive about fundamental trends such as digitalisation and sustainability as well as the associated challenges in air freight.
"The global logistics market continues to experience turbulent times. Nevertheless, after three years in crisis mode, a normalising market is in sight," according to the latest update on air freight trends 2023.
The peak phases of the Covid pandemic clearly demonstrated the importance of air freight in logistics, the update said. "It is an indispensable component of global supply chains. This made the past crisis years all the more challenging for the industry. The temporary shutdown of many passenger aircraft fleets led to a considerable loss of cargo space as around half of the world's air freight tonnage is carried as supplementary cargo. Although there will continue to be strained supply chains, partly due to global dynamics, Lufthansa Cargo nevertheless expects increasing freight capacities to help ease the situation in the coming year. Above all, the continuous increase in passenger flights and the outlook for a reopening Asian market allow us to look to the future with confidence."
Dorothea von Boxberg, Chairman, Executive Board and CEO, Lufthansa Cargo says: "Recent years have shown that global trade is resilient and there continue to be growth markets. Air freight has always been dynamic and volatile. Flexibility is and will continue to be in demand in the future. The year 2023 will not require a fundamental change in strategy but will continue to drive measures already underway and maintain a forward-looking willingness to learn."
Digitisation & AI as competitive factor
The pandemic years have led to digitalisation being driven forward strongly in many areas across all industries, and this will continue in the air freight sector and at an accelerated pace, the update said.
"In air freight, there are still many opportunities to use data to add value and interact with partners in real time," says Dorothea von Boxberg. "The industry is characterised by the fact that we collaborate very strongly across the board. One example of this is the nationwide research project Digitales Testfeld Air Cargo of the German Federal Ministry of Transport (BMVI), which is coordinated by the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics (IML). We are pleased to be working as a project partner to help position Germany as an air cargo location for international competition in the future."
Sustainability continues to be challenging
The future of air freight logistics will continue to be driven to a large extent by the issue of sustainability, the update added. In addition to CO2 neutrality on the ground, for example through electrification or solar installations, Lufthansa Cargo believes that it will be indispensable to further advance the sustainability of the aircraft as a means of transport, for example through fleet modernisation. However, it is also important that regulations on quotas of sustainable aviation fuel are designed to ensure fair competitive conditions.
"For us, sustainability is a very special priority. We have set ourselves the ambitious goal of halving our CO2 emissions per kilogram when flying by 2030. Efficient flying and expanding the use of sustainable fuels are the focus," adds Dorothea von Boxberg. "But to really make a difference, we need to think holistically about the issue and also take smaller measures such as loading equipment optimisation and recycling seriously. We are convinced - every contribution counts."