Lufthansa Cargo is optimistic about 2023, and is positive about fundamental trends such as digitalisation and sustainability as well as the associated challenges in air freight. "The global logistics market continues to experience turbulent times. Nevertheless, after three years in crisis mode, a normalising market is in sight," according to the latest update on air freight trends 2023. The peak phases of the Covid pandemic clearly demonstrated the importance of air freight in logistics, the update said. "It is an indispensable component of global supply chains. This made the past crisis years all the more challenging for the industry. The temporary shutdown of many passenger aircraft fleets led to a considerable loss of cargo space as around half of the world's air freight tonnage is carried as supplementary cargo. Although there will continue to be strained supply chains, partly due to global dynamics, Lufthansa Cargo nevertheless expects increasing freight capacities to help ease the situation in the coming year. Above all, the continuous increase in passenger flights and the outlook for a reopening Asian market allow us to look to the future with confidence."

Dorothea von Boxberg, Chairman, Executive Board and CEO, Lufthansa Cargo

Dorothea von Boxberg, Chairman, Executive Board and CEO, Lufthansa Cargo says: "Recent years have shown that global trade is resilient and there continue to be growth markets. Air freight has always been dynamic and volatile. Flexibility is and will continue to be in demand in the future. The year 2023 will not require a fundamental change in strategy but will continue to drive measures already underway and maintain a forward-looking willingness to learn."