Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal (PACTL) and Ethiopian Airlines Group formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the transport logistic 2025 exhibition in Munich.

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework to strengthen the air cargo industry, optimise operational efficiency and foster mutual growth opportunities between China and Africa, according to an official release from PACTL.

"The two parties agree to mutually designate each other as overseas air cargo terminal partners, working together to construct the Air Silk Road of the 21st century."

The partnership signals a shared commitment to accelerate trade logistics between Asia and Africa through joint efforts in air cargo operations, facility development and digital innovation:

*Freighter efficiency enhancement: To strengthen logistics efficiency, the collaboration will streamline trade flows, prioritising the transportation of high-demand e-commerce goods. By integrating upstream and downstream supply chains, the partnership aims to ensure faster and more reliable cargo handling.

*Terminal investment and collaboration: Both sides will explore joint investments in cargo facilities and promote knowledge-sharing initiatives to elevate operational standards. This includes expanding exchanges in areas such as security service management, operational excellence and digital transformation; and

*Joint promotion and engagement: PACTL and Ethiopian Airlines Group will work together to raise international visibility for the China-Africa air cargo corridor through coordinated marketing and promotional activities from multiple perspectives.

Aman Wole, Country Director, China, Ethiopian Airlines says: "By joining hands with PACTL, we are not only enhancing our operational capabilities but also building a more robust and resilient air cargo network between China and Africa. This partnership will enable us to better serve our customers, meet the increasing demand for air cargo services, and contribute to the economic development of both regions. We look forward to a long and fruitful cooperation with PACTL."

Carsten Hernig, Deputy General Manager, VP Sales & Marketing and Production, PACTL adds: "We are thrilled to partner with Ethiopian Airlines Group to strengthen the air cargo connectivity between China and Africa. This collaboration will create new momentum for air cargo development between the two regions through improved business facilitation."

With its main hub in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian flies to over 142 international passenger and cargo destinations, including 60 cities across the continent, the release added.