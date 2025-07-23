PayCargo, a leading logistics payment platform, has officially entered the United Arab Emirates market, with Emirates SkyCargo becoming the first regional carrier to adopt its digital payment solution. The partnership aims to streamline cargo payments by offering customers a faster, more efficient, and fully digital transaction experience, according to an official release from PayCargo.

PayCargo provides an online payment solution that connects all logistics partners, including carriers, forwarders, warehouses, and other vendors in a single platform. The launch in the UAE marks a shift in the cargo industry, which still relies on traditional and often inefficient payment systems, including cash transactions. Through the integration with PayCargo, Emirates SkyCargo customers in the UAE can now pay instantly via credit card or direct debit, ensuring same-day or next-business-day cargo release, underscoring the airline’s commitment to implementing digital solutions that improve operational efficiency and enhance customer service, the release added.

“The next era of logistics, and of Emirates SkyCargo, will be defined by smart technology and digital solutions. This partnership with PayCargo ensures we are at the forefront of that evolution, providing faster and more secure transactions for our customers, streamlining processes for our internal teams, and solving industry-wide challenges of accessing air freight capacity,” says Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo.

Eduardo Del Riego, President and CEO of PayCargo, says, “We’re thrilled to launch in the UAE with Emirates SkyCargo as our first regional partner. This solution will help streamline the cargo payment process and save customers valuable time. By eliminating manual payment systems, we can provide a more efficient and reliable solution. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Emirates SkyCargo as they lead the way in digital solutions for the logistics industry.”

The launch builds on a strategic alliance formed in 2022 between PayCargo and Seed Group, part of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. Seed Group has been instrumental in bringing PayCargo to the UAE and driving its broader expansion across the Middle East and North Africa.