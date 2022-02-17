The temperature-controlled packaging and service solutions provider to the life sciences industry Peli BioThermal announces its newest version of Crēdo™ Cargo, a is a key component of the Crēdo™ on-demand rental program.

The new version includes an anti-tampering system for the coolants, providing extra safety and security for valuable payloads.



"This is the latest iterative improvement to our award-winning Crēdo™ Cargo passive bulk shipper," said Dominic Hyde, vice president – global services at Peli BioThermal. "We have an impressive history of continually enhancing the new builds of Crēdo™ Cargo with innovative features and then retrofitting our existing fleet. Incorporating enhancements as we develop them is just another way we keep the safety and security of our customers' shipments as our top priority."



Crēdo™ Cargo bulk shippers simplify global logistics challenges while maintaining the easy-to-use coolant loading system customers know and trust from Crēdo containers. The shippers require no electricity, dry ice or batteries, providing more transportation choices and alleviating payload excursion risk due to power failure.



Crēdo™ Cargo bulk shippers ensure high performance and consistent temperature stability in excess of 120 hours. The lightweight, sturdy design with tough external wall construction absorbs and deflects impacts and is designed for stackable, easy storage.



"Peli BioThermal has a history of improving Crēdo™ Cargo since its launch in 2016 and will continue to advance its design in the future," reads the release.

Source:stattimes.com