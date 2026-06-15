Procharter has completed an urgent airlift mission transporting 260 tonnes of temperature-controlled cargo from the UAE to Mombasa, Kenya, demonstrating its capabilities in handling complex time-sensitive logistics operations.

The door-to-door shipment required extensive pre-planning and customised operational and logistics support at both the origin and destination airports to ensure the integrity of the temperature-sensitive cargo throughout the journey.

The operation was further complicated by restrictions associated with the Eid holidays, requiring careful coordination to maintain the delivery schedule.

To support the mission, Procharter provided 24-hour operational oversight through its Operations Centre and deployed personnel to Mombasa to coordinate aircraft handling, customs clearance, trucking, and other local procedures.

According to the company, the successful completion of the project highlights the importance of detailed planning and end-to-end operational support in managing specialised air cargo movements.

ProCharter Aviation Regional Manager Kenya, Nicodemus Ndeti, said, "A real team effort combining Procharter staff with a harmonious group of dedicated partners is required to achieve the end results, turning a complex operation into a smooth, efficient, and successful solution."