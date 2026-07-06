ProCharter Aviation has announced the launch of four new direct air cargo corridors from Nairobi, expanding its regional freight network and enhancing connectivity across East Africa. The new services are designed to support growing trade demand, improve supply chain efficiency, and provide businesses with faster access to key regional markets.

The expansion introduces weekly round-trip cargo services connecting Nairobi with Mogadishu, Kismayo, Djibouti, and Juba. The routes will offer both cargo consolidation and full freighter charter solutions, providing customers with greater flexibility in transporting goods across the region.

According to the company, the new corridors have been developed in response to increasing demand for reliable air freight services, particularly as businesses seek efficient alternatives to traditional logistics routes. The services are expected to facilitate the movement of e-commerce shipments, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and other time-sensitive cargo while strengthening East Africa's import and export capabilities.

The expansion also aims to improve market access between East Africa, Europe, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region by offering faster transit times and broader destination coverage. ProCharter Aviation said the initiative reflects its continued commitment to supporting regional trade and helping customers maintain resilient supply chains in a changing market environment.

Businesses shipping cargo between Europe, the GCC, and East Africa can access the new services through ProCharter Aviation's cargo network, with options available for both consolidated shipments and dedicated charter flights.

The company has invited customers interested in exploring the new cargo solutions to contact its Regional Manager for Africa, Nicodemus Ndeti, for further information.