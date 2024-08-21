Qatar Airways Group has acquired a 25 percent stake in Southern Africa’s independent regional carrier Airlink.

The investment in Airlink – which flies to more than 45 destinations in 15 African countries – will enhance a code-sharing partnership between the two airlines, says an official release from Qatar Airways. "The deal will bolster Qatar Airways’ Africa growth strategy and cement its role as a key driver to the continent’s economic success."

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Airways says: "“Our investment in Airlink further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business’ future. This partnership not only demonstrates our confidence in Airlink as a company that is resilient, agile, financially robust and governed on sound principles but also in Africa as a whole, showing huge potential that I am delighted we are able to help start realising.”

Al-Meer had spoken about the Airlink deal some time back without mentioning the deal. Qatar Airways is also in talks to buy a 49 percent stake in RwandAir, Reuters reported.

Qatar Airways in 2019 took a 60 percent stake in a new $1.3 billion international airport being built in Rwanda, and has code share agreements with several airlines in Africa including RwandAir.





Rodger Foster, Chief Executive, Airlink adds: "Having Qatar Airways as an equity partner is a powerful endorsement of Airlink and echoes our faith in the markets we currently serve and plan to add to our network. This transaction will unlock growth by providing efficiencies of scale, increasing our capacity and expanding our marketing reach. By bolstering Airlink and its business, this investment will strengthen all of the existing airline partnerships Airlink has nurtured over the years.”



Qatar Airways currently flies to 29 destinations in Africa, and there’s been strong growth in the market with new destinations added to the Qatar Airways network on the continent since December 2020. Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Harare, Kano, Luanda, Lusaka and Port Harcourt are the African cities newly added to the Qatar Airways network while Cairo and Alexandria were resumed, the release added.

Established in 1992, Airlink, with its fleet of 65 jetliners, serves destinations throughout Southern Africa as well as Madagascar and St Helena Island.

Airlink Cargo

Airlink Cargo was established in 1992 as a cargo ground handler for Airlink and other international carriers.

The cargo division of Airlink now provides air freight transport directly to more than 40 destinations domestically within South Africa, internationally across Southern Africa and globally from its outstations.

Airlink Cargo handles general cargo, express cargo, dangerous goods, live animals, perishables goods, vulnerable goods and compassionate remains across its network.