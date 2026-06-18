Qatar Airways Group has restored 85 percent of its pre-crisis network and announced two new executive appointments as it advances its next phase of growth with a stronger focus on operational excellence and customer experience.

The recovery milestone coincides with the launch of the airline's Summer 2026 schedule, which includes more than 140 daily departures from Doha to over 160 destinations worldwide. The achievement fulfils the Group's commitment, made earlier this year during the peak of regional disruptions that significantly affected its operations, to restore 85 percent of its network by mid-June.

To support its long-term strategy, Qatar Airways Group has created two senior leadership roles aligned with three key priorities: enhancing the passenger experience across every stage of the journey, expanding both passenger and cargo operations through a modern fleet and the next generation of Qsuite, and investing in workforce development, leadership succession, and future-ready skills.

Both newly created executive positions will report directly to Group Chief Executive Officer Hamad Al-Khater.

The newly created Chief Operating Officer (COO) role will oversee the Group's operational functions under a unified leadership structure, with a focus on enhancing accountability, operational performance and safety standards. Abdulla Ali, a Qatari national, has been appointed to the position after serving as Senior Vice President of Ground Services. With extensive experience across airline, airport and network operations, he is expected to have a strong track record of delivering operational excellence and leading high-performing teams.

Calum Laming, a dual Irish and British national, has been appointed to the role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO). He most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at British Airways from 2022 until earlier this year and has previously held senior customer experience leadership positions at Etihad Airways and Air New Zealand. He is expected to ensure consistency, service excellence and a seamless journey across every customer touchpoint.

Hamad Al-Khater, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "These appointments are about what comes next. With Abdulla and Calum joining our leadership team, we will move faster, sharpen our focus on excellence, and put the customer at the heart of every decision we make. They are also about our people, expanding our ability to develop talent and support the growth of our incredible teams.”

Mr Ali and Mr Laming will officially take up their new roles on November 1, 2026.