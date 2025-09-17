Qatar Airways Cargo has announced an increase in passenger flight frequencies to Nairobi (NBO) effective 15 September 2025.

The expansion increases services from 14 to 21 weekly flights, adding 110 tonnes of cargo capacity each way and bringing total weekly capacity, including bellyhold and freighter space, to 750 tonnes.

Qatar Airways operates a mix of aircraft on the Doha–Nairobi route, using Airbus A350-900, Boeing 777-300ER, and Boeing 787-8.

Qatar Airways Cargo does not operate a direct freighter service between Doha and Nairobi. Instead, it flies a Boeing 777 freighter three times a week from Doha to Johannesburg and onward to Nairobi as flight QR8700.

In addition, the carrier connects Nairobi via Lagos with flight QR8704, operating Doha–Lagos–Nairobi–Doha once weekly, according to Flightradar24.