Qatar Airways Cargo and International Air Transport Association (IATA) concluded the first-ever One Record hackathon in Doha, Qatar on November 26.

As many as 17 teams from around the world came together for a 28-hour competition to submit highly sophisticated and innovative solutions surrounding the IATA ONE Record data sharing standard to showcase use cases that will help shape air cargo, says a release from Qatar Cargo.

"Six core challenges were given to developers to deep dive into the aviation environment and find solutions for the cargo industry including AI-powered tools, enhancing safety and compliance measures in operations and pre-validation on documentation to expedite processes."

The solutions were presented to a jury, and the following projects were announced as winners:

Qatar Airways Cargo Prize for team CheckSync by Swissport, Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa Industry Solutions improves cargo check processes with AI, utilising ONE Record for accuracy and efficiency.