Qatar Airways Cargo has resumed freighter services to Bahrain from September 1, 2023.

“In addition to the 21 weekly narrow-body passenger flights to Bahrain, Qatar Airways Cargo has launched three weekly freighter operations, adding more than 200 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity to/from Bahrain,” said the official release.

Liesbeth Oudkerk, SVP, Cargo Sales and Network Planning, Qatar Airways says: “We are glad to be back in Bahrain with dedicated freighters three times a week. Bahrain is an important market for us, and having a consistent freighter service will contribute to the economic and trade growth between Qatar and Bahrain.”

The imports into Bahrain consist of general cargo and perishables like fruits, vegetables and meat while exports from Bahrain include general cargo and dangerous goods.

“With the addition of Bahrain, Qatar Airways Cargo now serves 24 Middle Eastern destinations with freighter and passenger belly-hold flights, providing a combined weekly cargo capacity of over 4,500 tonnes to and from the Middle East,” the release added.

Capacity to and from Bahrain can be booked online on the cargo carrier’s Digital Lounge platform or via its third-party marketplaces.