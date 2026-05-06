Qatar Airways Cargo has unveiled Pharma Passive FlexTemp, a new solution designed to address one of the pharmaceutical logistics sector’s most pressing challenges handling dual-temperature requirements within a single shipment journey.

Introduced as an add-on to its Pharma Passive and Pharma Critical Passive services, the offering enables temperature-sensitive healthcare shipments to adapt to changing thermal needs during transit, particularly when passive packaging reaches the end of its effective lifecycle.

As the adoption of self-contained passive packaging increases across the pharma supply chain, so does the complexity of maintaining precise temperature control. Many shipments begin within a specific temperature range but require a different environment later in transit, an operational gap that has largely gone unaddressed in the air cargo industry until now.

With Pharma Passive FlexTemp, Qatar Airways Cargo is setting a new standard in pharmaceutical logistics, enhancing flexibility, safeguarding product integrity, and extending shelf-life protection for sensitive shipments moving through its global network. The service is now available for booking via the airline’s Digital Lounge across designated FlexTemp corridors.