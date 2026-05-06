Qatar Airways Cargo has unveiled Pharma Passive FlexTemp, a new solution designed to address one of the pharmaceutical logistics sector’s most pressing challenges handling dual-temperature requirements within a single shipment journey.

Introduced as an add-on to its Pharma Passive and Pharma Critical Passive services, the offering enables temperature-sensitive healthcare shipments to adapt to changing thermal needs during transit, particularly when passive packaging reaches the end of its effective lifecycle.

As the adoption of self-contained passive packaging increases across the pharma supply chain, so does the complexity of maintaining precise temperature control. Many shipments begin within a specific temperature range but require a different environment later in transit, an operational gap that has largely gone unaddressed in the air cargo industry until now.

With Pharma Passive FlexTemp, Qatar Airways Cargo is setting a new standard in pharmaceutical logistics, enhancing flexibility, safeguarding product integrity, and extending shelf-life protection for sensitive shipments moving through its global network. The service is now available for booking via the airline’s Digital Lounge across designated FlexTemp corridors.

pharmapharma logisticsQatar Airways CargoHealthcarePharma Passive FlexTempshipments

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