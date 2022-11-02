Qatar Airways Cargo has commenced freighter operations to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, w.e.f November 1, 2022.

"The Boeing 777 freighter operates twice a week, offering cargo capacity of 100 tonnes per flight," says an official release.

Qatar Airways serves the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Qassim and Medina with a total of 96 passenger flights every week, offering customers belly-hold cargo capacity on these flights. "The addition of freighter services to and from Riyadh will boost the cargo capacity, increasing the total belly and main deck capacity to more than 900 tonnes per week to Saudi Arabia and over 900 tonnes from Saudi Arabia."

The majority of imports and exports from Riyadh include general cargo followed by valuable/vulnerable cargo and live animals, the release said.

"We have had a very successful 2022 so far and I am pleased to announce the freighter services to Riyadh," says Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer, Cargo, Qatar Airways. "The launch of these services will not only provide a consistent and reliable freighter service but also contribute to the economic and trade growth between Qatar and Saudi Arabia."

Qatar Airways Cargo serves over 22 passenger and freighter destinations in the Middle East. "Cargo capacity is also set to increase to and from other Middle Eastern cities as the airline increases its flights from 37 to 39 for Kuwait, and from 8 to 10 for Muscat by adding two A310 freighters per week to each of these cities."

Qatar Airways Cargo serves a global network of more than 60 freighter destinations and 150 passenger destinations utilising freighters and belly-hold passenger flights. The airline's freighter fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, two Boeing 747-400 freighters, 26 Boeing 777 freighters and one Airbus 310 freighter, the release added.