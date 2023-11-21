Qatar Airways Cargo announced its latest product, Drive. Designed to transport various types of automobiles by air, Drive caters to the unique requirements of each vehicle - be it regular cars, vintage cars, premium or luxury models, new cars and sports cars.

"It underscores the carrier’s commitment to delivering meticulous solutions for both personal and commercial vehicles," says an official release.

Miguel Rodriguez Moreno, Head, Cargo Products, Qatar Airways Cargo says: "Drive exemplifies our unwavering commitment to precision and customer centricity. With this product, we combine technical proficiency, experienced teams and charter solutions to offer a tailored experience for the transportation of automobiles. We take pride in our expert and dedicated teams who have been involved in transporting vehicles for several years including vehicles for many global racing events. Our rigorous and meticulously designed training ensures that our dedicated staff follow handling protocols diligently at every stage of the journey."

Drive offers customers the ability to move different types of high value vehicles with engine and wheels in a safe and efficient manner on the airline’s freighters and passenger flights to more than 160 belly-hold and over 70 freighter destinations as well as to those destinations that are not part of its scheduled services, the release added. "The Drive product is equipped to offer full or part-charters catering to the airline customers’ requests, and ensuring that even the most unique and exclusive automobiles are transported with the utmost care."

Qatar Airways Cargo transported over 1,400 vehicles in 2022, and the introduction of Drive showcases Qatar Airways Cargo's position as a global leader in air cargo transportation, the release said.