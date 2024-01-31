Qatar Airways Cargo announced the appointment of Mark Drusch as Chief Officer Cargo effective immediately.

The post has been vacant since Guillaume Halleux left in August 2023.

"With over 25 years in senior airline management roles, Mark is a well-known figure in the aviation world. His most recent role was SVP Revenue Management, Alliances and Strategy at Qatar Airways where he led the development and implementation of the company’s revenue strategy as well as managing strategic alliances with key partner airlines," says an official release.

Prior to joining Qatar Airways, Drusch spent 20 years at Delta Air Lines, Continental Airlines and Lufthansa LSG Sky Chefs as Senior Vice President where he led the transformation in commercial airline strategy execution, revenue management, network planning and alliances, the release added.

"In addition, Mark was CEO and co-founder of e-Rewards and e-Miles, leaders in online panel research and online advertising.”

In August 2023, Halleux left Qatar Airways to take up the Chief Commercial Officer role at Swissport. Halleux joined the Swiss aviation services company on September 19.

Liesbeth Oudkerk, Senior Vice President, Cargo Sales and Network Planning, was in charge of cargo operations at Qatar Airways Cargo since Halleux’s departure.

Qatar Airways gets new CEO

Badr Al-Meer became CEO of Qatar Airways Group on November 5, 2023 following more than 10 years as the Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport.