Qatar Airways Cargo has introduced a Ramp Digitalisation Programme to modernise its global ground handling operations by establishing a seamless, transparent and paperless ramp process.

The move represents an important step in enhancing safety, efficiency, digital integration, innovation and operational standards across its network. The programme also supports the wider Qatar Airways Group plan to digitise cargo operations.

At the centre of the programme is Ramp Offload and Load Supervision (ROLS), a digital tool designed to replace traditional paper-based loading instruction reports. The system introduces a fully digital ramp workflow that improves unit load device (ULD) verification, ensures 100 per cent reconciliation and enables real-time data transmission to Load Control. With ROLS, ramp agents can carry out loading and offloading tasks with greater accuracy, less paperwork and improved turnaround efficiency, enhancing the overall flight handling process and freighter ground handling operations.

Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo, said digital transformation is a core mindset guiding the airline’s approach to innovation in the cargo industry. He described the Ramp Digitalisation Programme as a key step in supporting the airline’s wider vision of digitising every operational touchpoint and moving towards a fully connected, paperless cargo experience.

The programme introduces real-time loading confirmations and instant status updates to help minimise delays. It includes digital reconciliation of ULDs to ensure full verification, service level agreement monitoring to reinforce safe operations, QR code-based scanning capability, tail tipping prevention measures and enhanced visibility across ramp activities.

ROLS also lays the groundwork for future developments, including QR-coded ULDs and aircraft position scanning using handheld devices. The initiative forms part of Qatar Airways Cargo’s broader Digital Cargo Vision, which also includes improvements in e-bookings, paperless shipments and automated warehouse solutions.

Drusch added that the airline aims to use technology to improve customer satisfaction, safety and operational precision, delivering greater reliability, speed and visibility across the cargo journey.