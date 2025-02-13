Qatar Airways Cargo has transported a record 2,800 tonnes of flowers, equivalent to 42 million fresh-cut red roses, from Kenya and South America for Valentine's Day.

The carrier's efforts support the floriculture sector in both countries, which are known for producing high-quality cut roses. Qatar Airways Cargo's Chief Officer Cargo, Mr. Mark Drusch, highlighted the importance of supporting these sectors.

"Both Kenya's and South America's floriculture sectors are success stories that must be celebrated and supported," Drusch said. "We are proud to be able to play our part in sharing this great product with the world and supporting the local economies of Kenya and Bogota and Quito."

To meet the increased demand for Valentine's Day, Qatar Airways Cargo operated additional charter flights from Nairobi and Quito. The carrier's Boeing 777 freighter played a key role in its freighter and charter operations.

Qatar Airways Cargo's Fresh product ensured that all flowers transported on its flights were kept in a seamless cool chain, arriving fresh and on time. This effort helped millions of people globally express their love and admiration with flowers on Valentine's Day.

Drusch added, "As part of our commitment to contribute to socio-economic development, Qatar Airways Cargo increased capacity by adding extra charter freighters to connect Kenya, Bogota, and Quito's floriculture sector to key markets and customers worldwide through our network of over 170 passenger and 60 freighter destinations."