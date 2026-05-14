Qatar Airways Cargo is expanding cargo capacity across Africa as part of a wider network growth programme spanning Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East. The airline said the latest expansion will increase its overall cargo capacity by 12 per cent through additional passenger frequencies, freighter operations and route resumptions aimed at supporting trade demand across multiple regions.

In Africa, the carrier is increasing capacity to Addis Ababa and Tunis, two markets linked to pharmaceutical, perishable and general cargo flows. Passenger operations to Addis Ababa are being upgraded from Boeing 787 aircraft to Boeing 777 aircraft, increasing total weekly cargo capacity to more than 44 tonnes each way. Tunis passenger frequencies will increase to 10 weekly flights from seven, taking weekly cargo capacity beyond 105 tonnes each way.

The Africa expansion comes as Qatar Airways Cargo continues to position Doha as a connecting hub for cargo moving between Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas through Hamad International Airport. The carrier said the network changes are intended to improve access to capacity for customers moving shipments across major trade corridors.

In Asia, the airline is increasing frequencies across several cargo markets. Dhaka will rise to 17 weekly passenger flights from 14, offering more than 315 tonnes of cargo capacity each way. Hong Kong will increase to 14 weekly passenger flights from 10 and continue to be supported by 42 weekly freighter flights offering more than 4,200 tonnes of weekly capacity each way. Total weekly cargo capacity on the Hong Kong route will exceed 4,474 tonnes.

Kathmandu will increase to 21 weekly passenger flights from 14, while Kuala Lumpur will also increase to 21 weekly flights from June 16. Kuala Lumpur is supported by three weekly freighter services offering 300 tonnes of cargo capacity each way, taking combined weekly capacity beyond 683 tonnes. Shanghai will increase to 10 weekly passenger flights from seven beginning June 1, supported by eight weekly freighter services with 800 tonnes of weekly capacity each way.

Qatar Airways will also relaunch passenger services to Tokyo Haneda on July 16 with four weekly flights, increasing to seven weekly flights from August 1. The route will initially offer 60 tonnes of weekly belly-hold cargo capacity before increasing to 105 tonnes.

In Europe, the airline is relaunching Boeing 777 freighter services to Vienna on the Doha-Budapest-Vienna-Doha route and adding a second weekly Boeing 777 freighter to Warsaw on the Doha-Budapest-Warsaw-Doha route. Passenger frequencies to Vienna will increase to seven weekly flights from four, while Warsaw freighter frequencies will double from one to two weekly services.

The airline is also restoring passenger operations to Helsinki from July 15, with four weekly flights increasing to daily operations from August 1. Istanbul passenger frequencies will increase to 17 weekly flights from 14, supported by two weekly freighter services.

In the Americas, Qatar Airways Cargo will begin passenger services to Caracas, Venezuela, via Bogotá, Colombia, from July 22 with twice-weekly flights. The airline said it will become the first carrier to operate belly-hold flights from the Middle East to Caracas and Bogotá. The route will provide 20 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity each way.

Dallas passenger frequencies will increase to 10 weekly flights from seven, while Houston will increase to five weekly passenger flights from three. Houston also continues to receive two weekly freighter services offering 200 tonnes of cargo capacity each way. New York and São Paulo will each rise to 14 weekly passenger flights from 11, with São Paulo supported by four weekly freighter services.

Across the Middle East, the airline is increasing frequencies to Amman, Beirut and Dammam while restoring services to Baghdad and Basra. Amman and Beirut will each increase to 14 weekly passenger flights from seven, while Dammam will rise to 21 weekly flights from 14. Baghdad has resumed with two weekly wide-body passenger flights and one weekly freighter service, while Basra has restarted with four weekly wide-body passenger flights.

Qatar Airways Cargo operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 777 freighters supported by more than 230 passenger aircraft, providing belly-hold cargo capacity. The carrier is also preparing for the arrival of Boeing 777-8F freighters from 2027.