Qatar Airways Cargo has expanded its global operations with additional freighter services and increased passenger belly-hold capacity across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading air cargo carriers. As part of the expansion, the carrier introduced seasonal Boeing 777 freighter services to London in July, operating on the Doha–London Heathrow–Paris–Doha and Doha–London Heathrow–Milan–Doha routes, boosting cargo capacity between the UK and Europe.

In Entebbe, Qatar Airways Cargo expanded capacity from June 1 by increasing weekly cargo capacity to more than 216 tonnes each way, combining over 116 tonnes of belly-hold capacity with 100 tonnes of dedicated Boeing 777 freighter capacity.

In Morocco, Qatar Airways Cargo resumed operations to Casablanca and Marrakesh on July 1, adding more than 134 tonnes of weekly belly-hold cargo capacity in each direction using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The routes are currently served exclusively through belly-hold capacity, with no dedicated freighter services.

Since June 16, Qatar Airways Cargo has added more than 51 tonnes of weekly belly-hold cargo capacity in each direction to Seychelles using Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, strengthening cargo connectivity across the Indian Ocean region.

Qatar Airways Cargo has strengthened its Americas network with new and expanded freighter services, raising weekly cargo capacity across key U.S. gateways. Miami now offers the highest capacity at more than 388 tonnes per week, followed by Dallas with over 289 tonnes inbound, supported by increased dedicated Boeing 777 freighter operations.

Qatar Airways Cargo has strengthened its Asia-Pacific network with expanded cargo capacity across key markets. Kuala Lumpur leads the region with more than 479 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity each way, followed by Dhaka with over 302 tonnes. Almaty gains 200 tonnes of weekly inbound freighter capacity, while Osaka, Tbilisi and Yerevan are now served by dedicated Boeing 777 freighter operations, enhancing cargo connectivity across the region.

Qatar Airways Cargo has expanded its European network with significant increases in cargo capacity across key freight hubs. Budapest leads with up to 942 tonnes of weekly inbound and 642 tonnes outbound capacity, while London Stansted adds 900 tonnes of inbound capacity through dedicated Boeing 777 freighter services. Brussels offers 873 tonnes outbound and 173 tonnes inbound, Oslo provides 786 tonnes outbound, and Prague adds 378 tonnes outbound, strengthening the carrier's cargo connectivity across Europe.