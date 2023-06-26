Qatar Airways Cargo announced a new destination via its recently launched Kigali Africa hub.

"Effective June 16, we have launched two weekly flights to Kano, Nigeria as a part of our intra-Africa service from Kigali," says a LinkedIn post.

Qatar Airways Cargo started operations from Doha to Kigali twice a week from March with up to 100 tonnes of freight capacity on each aircraft. A service between Kigali and Lagos (four times per week) was the first route to be launched.

Kano is now the latest destination to be added to the Kigali Africa hub, operated by an Airbus A310 aircraft.

Kigali hub launch

Qatar Airways Cargo’s Boeing 777 freighter landed at Kigali International Airport at 13:00 Central Africa Time on May 3, 2023.

Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer, Cargo, Qatar Airways and Yvonne Makolo, Chief Executive Officer, RwandAir officially launched operations at the Kigali Africa Hub.