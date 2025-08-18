Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, Riyadh Air, has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with SATS Saudi Arabia Company (SATS SA), a subsidiary of SATS, to enhance cargo handling operations at King Khalid International Airport (RUH) and beyond.

The agreement covers major operations at Riyadh Air’s hub at King Khalid International Airport, with additional support at King Fahd International Airport (DMM) in Dammam and King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah. As part of the deal, SATS Saudi Arabia will also develop hub management capabilities for Riyadh Air, positioning Riyadh as a leading regional cargo hub and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objective of handling 4.5 million tonnes of air cargo annually.

Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer at Riyadh Air, said: “This partnership with SATS Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal milestone in Riyadh Air’s journey to become a leading global carrier. By leveraging SATS’ advanced cargo handling capabilities and global network, we are laying a strong foundation to build a world-class air cargo offering from day one. This collaboration enables us to deliver operational excellence, high-value logistics solutions, and strategic connectivity across key global trade lanes - directly supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aspirations to position the Kingdom as a premier global logistics hub.”

Bob Chi, CEO Gateway Services Asia Pacific, SATS, added: “We are honoured that Riyadh Air has selected SATS as a trusted partner for its ambitious cargo growth journey. This partnership represents strategic alignment between Riyadh Air’s ambition to connect over 100 destinations globally by 2030 and our commitment to provide our customers with world-class air cargo solutions.”

Under the agreement, SATS Saudi Arabia will provide dedicated cargo handling services at its existing 60,000 square-metre Riyadh (RUH) airfreight terminal. The facility includes specialised zones for pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, live animals, valuables, and dangerous goods. Riyadh Air will also gain access to SATS’ global network of over 225 stations, supported by more than 250 airline partners and leading freight forwarders.

The partnership will introduce centralised cargo and security control centres to enable real-time operational oversight, supported by SATS’ hub management expertise. This will allow seamless coordination of cargo connections and routing across Riyadh Air’s expanding global network.

To enhance digitalisation, SATS Saudi Arabia will deploy its proprietary COSYS+ Next Generation Cargo Management System for real-time tracking and data-driven decision-making. The system will integrate advanced digitisation tools and automated truck dock management systems to improve operational efficiency.

The collaboration is expected to boost Riyadh Air’s ability to launch a suite of cargo products and services while supporting its long-term growth. It also reinforces SATS’ expanding presence in the Middle East air cargo market, following its acquisition of Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in 2023. Moreover, the combined SATS and WFS network now operates over 225 stations in 27 countries across Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

This article was originally published on The STAT Trade Times.