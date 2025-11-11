The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) has officially announced the handover of its Chair position to Roos Bakker, Manager of Business Development & Contract Management at ICTS Europe, during the Air Cargo Forum 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Bakker succeeds Steven Polmans, ushering in a new chapter of leadership as TIACA continues its mission to represent and connect all sectors of the global air cargo industry.

Bakker brings a wealth of experience in aviation business development, operations management, and process optimisation. An accomplished aviation professional, she has a proven track record of leadership in airport operations and security, blending strategic vision with a collaborative approach. A graduate of the University of Amsterdam, Ms. Bakker is widely recognised for her ability to enhance efficiency and build strong partnerships across the aviation ecosystem.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Chair at such a transformative time for our industry,” says Bakker. “TIACA serves as a vital platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation. I look forward to working with our members and partners worldwide to continue advancing the air cargo industry and shaping a sustainable, connected future.”

The association also announced that the two Co-Vice Chair positions will be filled by Emir Pineda, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at Miami-Dade Aviation Department, and Tushar Jani, Chairman of Cargo Service Center (CSC) Group and SCA Group of Companies.

Emir Pineda is a highly experienced aviation executive with over three decades of expertise in air service development, marketing, and global trade facilitation. At Miami International Airport (MIA), he oversees strategic planning, route development, branding, and business growth initiatives, including the innovative MIA Discover platform. His distinguished career spans leadership roles at DFW International Airport, Air France/KLM Martinair, and Cargolux, as well as advisory work across the public and private sectors. A graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Mr. Pineda is recognised for his leadership in advancing connectivity, sustainability, and innovation within the global aviation community.

Tushar Jani is a pioneering entrepreneur and visionary leader in India’s logistics and aviation sectors, with more than 40 years of experience spanning freight forwarding, express logistics, aviation, and supply chain management. He is the Co-founder and former Chairman of Blue Dart Express Limited, India’s leading international and domestic courier company, and the Co-founder and Chairman of Blue Dart Aviation Limited, the country’s first private air cargo carrier. Jani also chairs the Air Cargo Handlers Association of India and has served in leadership roles across several national industry bodies, including ACFI, CII, and FFFAI. A Mumbai University graduate, he has been instrumental in shaping India’s logistics policy framework and driving modernisation through public-private partnerships and innovation in air cargo infrastructure.

“It has been an incredible honour to serve as Chair of TIACA and to work alongside so many passionate and committed professionals who care deeply about the future of air cargo. I am confident that under Roos’s capable leadership, supported by Emir and Tushar, TIACA will continue to strengthen its global impact, foster innovation, and build on the solid foundation we have established together,” states outgoing Chair, Steven Polmans.

“TIACA has really moved on significantly under Steven’s leadership these past 6 years, guiding through a transformation program that established a new pathway for the association to follow and flourish. We truly valued his leadership, dedication, and friendship. And to continue this great work, we are pleased to announce this leadership transition at the Air Cargo Forum in Abu Dhabi. Roos, Emir, and Tushar bring a wealth of international experience and a shared commitment to progress, collaboration, and sustainability. Their collective leadership will further strengthen TIACA’s role as the global voice of the air cargo industry,” says Glyn Hughes, Director General.