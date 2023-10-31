Globe Air Cargo USA and Royal Air Maroc Cargo have strengthened their GSSA contract and launched a winter schedule promotion to showcase the airline’s network, including in-demand niche destinations across Africa.

Royal Air Maroc operates regular flights out of three American stations to its cargo hub at Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport (CMN). They are New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport, Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Washington, and Miami’s International Airport (MIA) and are operated by a Boeing 787-9 with a 15-tonne of potential uplift, and a Boeing 787-8 with 13 tonnes of cargo capacity.

With the start of the winter schedule on 28 October 2023, JFK to CMN enjoys a daily connection operated whilst IAD-CMN is operated up to 5 times a week. From MIA, CMN is served three times a week.

More than 80 international destinations are included in Royal Air Maroc’s flight schedule out of Casablanca. Among them are regular full cargo services operated by the airline’s Boeing 767-300 freighter with a capacity of 45 tonnes. It flies to Brussels (BRU) in Belgium three times a week, Mali’s Bamako Airport (BKO), twice a week, and offers weekly flights to Ouagadougou (OUA) in Burkina Faso, Nouakchott International Airport (NKC) in Mauritania, and Istanbul Airport (IST) in Turkey.

Royal Air Maroc’s Casablanca cargo hub provides connections to key destinations in Europe and the Middle East, but most notably also across West Africa in which the airline serves 23 cities, including Dakar with daily widebody flights and Lagos with two widebody flights per week and additional narrow body flights, and Bamako, Nouakchott and Ouagadougou with weekly full freighter flights. In the United States, Royal Air Maroc's network goes beyond its own stations. The introduction of more interlining solutions is on track to expand its coverage, soon encompassing strategic West Coast departure stations within the airline's network.

The release reads, “All types of freight from general cargo to live animals (particularly day-old chicks), perishables, valuables and special cargo are accepted and handled. Royal Air Maroc’s US hubs and its Casablanca homebase are all equipped with the required storage facilities and trained staff and are designed to ensure smooth and fast aircraft to warehouse access. The airline strictly abides by Cargo iQ and IATA standards, and regularly undergoes quality audits.”

"Thus, Royal Air Maroc’s cargo capacity is even more relevant to our American customers looking for a swift freight solution on an established, quality airline,” says Ian Morgan, ECS Group commercial director USA. “Similarly, international customers with US-bound shipments can be certain that they will be delivered to their end destination within a competitive time frame. We offer an extensive interline network and flexible road feeder services to all major US gateways and cities out of our three American airports.”

“Royal Air Maroc celebrated its 66th Anniversary this year – an age we are proud of, and a success that we continuously strive to uphold. For example, Royal Air Maroc was the first African airline to achieve Cargo iQ certification last year, and this year, we became one of just seven airlines worldwide, to have been awarded both IEnvA and IWT certificates – here again, we are the only African airline in that elite group,” states Yassine Berrada, VP cargo for Royal Air Maroc. “At Royal Air Maroc, we apply method and strategy to providing the ultimate service quality and market solutions, and we measure our potential partners by the same high standards. With Globe Air Cargo USA, our customers are in the best of hands whether their shipments are connecting from the US via our Casablanca hub to our international passenger and freighter network, or flying into the US and connecting to our domestic partner services."