RwandAir Cargo is launching new services to Dubai and Djibouti, both operated by its dedicated freighter B738SF.

"The new routes will increase RwandAir’s cargo network to seven destinations and support their continued expansion of freighter offerings across Africa and the Middle East," says an official release.

Yvonne Makolo, CEO, RwandAir says: “The added destinations will support efficient and reliable connections for business and provide significant opportunities for enhanced trade between Rwanda, the UAE, Djibouti, and the rest of the continent. As a landlocked nation, we recognise the importance of air freight in Rwanda’s economic growth across Africa and beyond.

“Our geographic location at the heart of Africa enables us to connect every part of the continent, and we eagerly anticipate expanding this connectivity even further.”

The addition of Dubai World Central Airport marks RwandAir’s second cargo destination in the United Arab Emirates after Sharjah. The first flight departed from Kigali on June 10, 2024, the release added.

"RwandAir Cargo will also begin dedicated freighter service to Djibouti, connecting via Dubai World Central and Sharjah starting June 17, 2024. Flights will operate twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays, respectively."

Bosco Gakwaya, Director, RwandAir Cargo Services says: “Our expansion to Dubai and Djibouti strengthens RwandAir Cargo’s role as a key trade facilitator on the African continent, and is well aligned with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), transforming Kigali into a regional cargo hub.”

RwandAir facilitates the transportation of fresh produce, medical supplies and other essential goods, the release added.