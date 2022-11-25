RwandAir took delivery of its first dedicated cargo aircraft B737-800SF.

"Cargo is of ever-increasing importance for the aviation industry, and as a landlocked country, we recognise the importance and value of good cargo connections," says Yvonne Makolo, CEO, RwandAir. "We want to ensure that Africa is seamlessly connected to the world, driving economic growth and valuable trade deals."

The new freighter will operate to several key destinations in Africa and the Middle East including Johannesburg, Nairobi and UAE, says a LinkedIn post by RwandAir.