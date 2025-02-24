South African Airways (SAA) Cargo has appointed Zeal Global Services as its general sales agent (GSA) in India.

The recent restart of SAA’s Perth, Australia route underscores the importance of the Asian market, particularly India, says an official release.

“Zeal Global Services, founded in 2014, has a significant presence in key Indian cities through its passenger and cargo GSA operations. Additionally, Zeal Global operates Pradhan Air Cargo freighters between India and Dubai.”

Nipun Anand, Director, Zeal Global, highlighted SAA’s record in the Asian markets. “The collaboration is expected to benefit both companies, aligning with Zeal’s ambitious growth plans and SAA’s expanding network post-Covid-19.”

Keke Mokwena, Cargo Manager, SAA emphasised on Zeal’s enthusiastic approach and passion, making them an ideal partner in India.

“There is over 6,000 tonnes of cargo destined for South Africa from India, with Johannesburg attracting a lion’s share of the market. The inbound market from India is dominated by pharmaceuticals, textiles and automotive parts.”

Mokwena adds: “SAA Cargo has a history of successful offline partnerships in the Asian market. The Zeal Global partnership presents numerous opportunities, and both companies are eager to explore its potential, especially in the India-to-South Africa market. This win-win collaboration promises mutual benefits.”