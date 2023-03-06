South African Airways (SAA) Cargo has appointed Menzies Aviation, the world’s largest aviation services company, to provide air cargo services at OR Tambo International Airport (JNB) in Johannesburg, Cape Town International Airport (CPT) and Port Elizabeth International Airport (PLZ).

"The first phase of Menzies’ appointment started on December 1, 2022 with the handling of all SAA cargo terminal operations in Cape Town. The second phase will begin at OR Tambo in the coming weeks," says an official release from Menzies.

The appointment of Menzies followed a rigorous procurement process and is part of the on-going restructuring process that SAA is implementing post-business Rescue, the release added.

“This milestone is an important one," says John Lamola, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, SAA. “It is part of our efforts to re-position SAA Cargo and unlock the value of SAA Cargo terminals. It also allows management to focus on critical strategic goals to grow our cargo business.”

Philipp Joeinig, CEO, Menzies Aviation adds: “The partnership with SAA aligns with the strategy to grow Menzies’ footprint in Africa where we see huge potential for growth. SAA is an important player in the cargo industry and this partnership is a real game changer for our business in South Africa as we are now based in the largest air cargo facilities in the country in the two main air freight ports. It also aligns with our long-term vision to strengthen our position as the leading aviation services provider in Africa.”

SAA Cargo and Menzies are undertaking renovations of the terminals at OR Tambo, Cape Town, and Port Elizabeth with sustainability in mind. Investing in electric vehicles and ground service equipment, solar energy, energy efficient lighting and a full recycling programme are some of the actions being taken to reduce the carbon footprint, the release added.

OR Tambo has the capacity to handle 229,000 tonnes per year and Cape Town has a capacity of 92,550 tonnes per year.