Safari Express Cargo, an international airline based in Nairobi, Kenya, has signed an agreement with Cargo Flash Infotech, a leading provider of air logistics IT solutions, to enhance its cargo management capabilities.

"Through this strategic collaboration, Safari Express Cargo aims to avail the comprehensive Octogen’s package, a cutting-edge cargo management system designed to optimise operations and provide a seamless experience for its customers," says a release from Cargo Flash.

As per the agreement, Cargo Flash will deliver the Octogen’s CMS, and the package includes customer management, cargo booking & operation, rating management, schedule management, capacity management, stock management, EDI and tracking, the release added.

"The recently introduced Octogen is a modular cargo management system catering to the air cargo domain globally, especially airlines. Octogen allows the customer to choose from the list of modules that are required as per their business needs and pay only for the processes which they pick for implementation. Through Octogen, Cargo Flash will allow Safari Express Cargo to scale up its cargo sales & operation whilst enlarging its network furthermore."

Moses Nzomo, Account Manager, Safari Express Cargo says: "We are excited about our collaboration with Cargo Flash Infotech. By adopting the Octogen's advanced tools and modules, we are committed to elevating our cargo management services to new heights. This partnership aligns with our vision of staying at the forefront of innovation and providing our customers with a seamless cargo experience."

Poonam Faridi, Business Head, Octogen, Cargo Flash adds: "We are proud to support Safari Express Cargo in their mission to enhance cargo management. With our state-of-the-art Octogen's CMS package, Safari Express Cargo will be empowered to optimise its cargo operations, boost revenue, and strengthen its position in the regional airline industry."

Safari Express Aviation, established in 2004, specialises in providing flight services to various destinations within Kenya and East Africa, the release added.