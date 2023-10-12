Saudia Cargo received the Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“This success demonstrates Saudia Cargo’s commitment to excellence and innovation in pharmaceutical transportation. The IATA’s CEIV is a universally recognized standard within the industry,” reads the release.

CEIV Pharma is designed to ensure that facilities, equipment, operations, and personnel meet the standards, regulations, and guidelines that pharmaceutical manufacturers require. The aim is to enhance industry knowledge and establish a consistent global standard.

Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo, stated, " Since we've seen a significant increase in pharmaceutical shipments over the past four years, we've made the firm commitment to facilitate the leasing of the best temperature-controlled packaging options and unrivaled knowledge to guarantee secure and dependable pharmaceutical transportation in the rapidly expanding Middle East market. We're focused on upholding the greatest levels of excellence, security, and safety in pharmaceutical logistics, highlighting our unique position in defending humanity with our offerings."

According to Aymen Osilan, executive director at Saudia Cargo, “Receiving the certification is a testament to our dedication to excellence and commitment to providing top-notch services to our valued customers. Which demonstrates our ability to handle pharma shipments with utmost care, ensuring the integrity and quality of products”. Saudia Cargo was vital in aiding in the distribution of vaccinations and other necessities during and post-pandemic, working to uphold the highest standards of quality while doing so both domestically and internationally. Around a year ago, we started the certification process with IATA for CEIV Pharma, and now, after a year of laborious efforts, strengthening Saudia Cargo’s position as a trusted provider for spearheading air cargo solutions in the industry. Receiving the IATA CEIV Pharma accreditation is a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence and work ethics commitment to offering our clients and business partners the best possible services in pharmaceutical logistics.”

Saudia Cargo is also strengthening its pharmaceutical transport services by collaborating with significant players in the pharmaceutical industry, which include Pharma Aero, Envirotainer, DoKaSch, CSafe, va-Q-tec, SkyCell, and Tower Cold Chain.